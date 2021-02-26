BCI investigating after a CPD officer fired a shot at a suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into an incident early Friday morning where a Columbus police officer fired a weapon.
Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Fulton Street for a suspicious vehicle. When they got there officers drove up to a vehicle matching the description given to 911 dispatchers. The driver took off and crashed a couple blocks away on East Main Street.
Investigators tell 10TV the suspect got out of the vehicle and took out a rifle. An officer on scene fired at the suspect. No one was hit or hurt. The suspect ran away but was caught and will likely face charges.
Look for updates on this story on 10TV.com.