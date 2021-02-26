BCI investigating after a CPD officer fired a shot at a suspect

Columbus police say no one was hurt and the suspect is in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into an incident early Friday morning where a Columbus police officer fired a weapon.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Fulton Street for a suspicious vehicle. When they got there officers drove up to a vehicle matching the description given to 911 dispatchers. The driver took off and crashed a couple blocks away on East Main Street.

Investigators tell 10TV the suspect got out of the vehicle and took out a rifle. An officer on scene fired at the suspect. No one was hit or hurt. The suspect ran away but was caught and will likely face charges.