Artist sets goal to paint 100 women in 100 days

When Sassa Wilkes heard Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed, it gave her the idea to paint 100 women in 100 days.

What if now was the time, in the middle of politics, civil unrest and a pandemic, to fling something out into the universe with the hope of making it stick.

“There’s no way for me, personally, to honor someone more highly than to paint them,” Sassa Wilkes said.

Wilkes lives in Barboursville, West Virginia. Most of the artist’s fan base and clientele are in Ohio. With COVID, she hadn’t been to her studio and wasn’t feeling motivated to put colors to canvas.

“It’s hard to see light, sometimes,” she said. “Not with just the COVID, but with the political climate and with everything online and when you’re quarantined. I was feeling in a very negative fog.”

A fog that lifted after she saw a video with musician Tyler Childers. So much so, she felt the need to paint him. It was then that she heard of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It gave Wilkes an idea that sent her back to her easel the next day.

“It was just healing for me to sit and paint her,” she said.

A healing that turned to a feeling not felt in a long time. Not wanting that feeling to end, and as a way to fill her time, Wilkes checked her calendar.

“And I was like ‘Oh, cool, there’s a hundred days left of this crappy year’,” she said laughing.

Knowing there were more women who needed to be honored, Wilkes set a goal; to paint 100 women in 100 days.

“First of all, I want to paint women like a woman paints women,” she said. “Where it’s full of honor and respect and admiration and not as an object to be looked at, but as a person with a full heart and a huge scroll of accomplishments.”

In just over a week she’s created remarkable portraits showcasing women from RGB to Michelle Obama and Maya Angelou to Amelia Earhart. In her latest image, Wednesday, Wilkes created Jane Goodall.

“It has, in seven days, already reminded me that there is so much good in the world and there are so many remarkable human beings in the world who care so much for other people,” she said.

Starting conversations and continuing legacies. Making a point through paint.

It’s a reminder, she says, even with a lot going on, not everything right now should immediately be brushed off.

“So, yeah, it’s nice to be able to fling something out into the universe that’s a nice reminder that things are not all horrific.”