AMBER Alert canceled, suspect still at large in Jefferson County

UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Cailee Rice was found safe but T'bren Rice is still at large.
Original story:
An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday evening in Jefferson County after a man broke into his girlfriend's home and kidnapped his biological daughter.
According to the alert, the incident took place in the 100 block of Pattison Avenue in Mingo Junction around 7 p.m.
Four-year-old Cailee Rice was taken from the home. She is black, 4 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Rice is bi-racial, has shoulder-length hair in pigtails with a blue barrette and wearing a pink coat with pink boots.
A photo of Cailee was not available.
Police are looking for 32-year-old T'bren Rice. He is 5'9", weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office considers him armed and dangerous.
The vehicle involved is a teal 2010 Ford Escape with Ohio plate number DWT4723.
Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.