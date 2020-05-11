AMBER Alert canceled, suspect still at large in Jefferson County

4-year-old Cailee Rice was taken from the home. The suspect, T'bren Rice, is to be considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Cailee Rice was found safe but T'bren Rice is still at large.

Original story:

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday evening in Jefferson County after a man broke into his girlfriend's home and kidnapped his biological daughter.

According to the alert, the incident took place in the 100 block of Pattison Avenue in Mingo Junction around 7 p.m.

Four-year-old Cailee Rice was taken from the home. She is black, 4 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Rice is bi-racial, has shoulder-length hair in pigtails with a blue barrette and wearing a pink coat with pink boots.

A photo of Cailee was not available.

Police are looking for 32-year-old T'bren Rice. He is 5'9", weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office considers him armed and dangerous.

The vehicle involved is a teal 2010 Ford Escape with Ohio plate number DWT4723.