AMBER Alert canceled, suspect still at large in Jefferson County

4-year-old Cailee Rice was taken from the home. The suspect, T'bren Rice, is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Credit: BestStockFoto/shutterstock.com

UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Cailee Rice was found safe but T'bren Rice is still at large. 

Original story: 

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday evening in Jefferson County after a man broke into his girlfriend's home and kidnapped his biological daughter. 

According to the alert, the incident took place in the 100 block of Pattison Avenue in Mingo Junction around 7 p.m.

Four-year-old Cailee Rice was taken from the home. She is black, 4 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes. 

Police say Rice is bi-racial, has shoulder-length hair in pigtails with a blue barrette and wearing a pink coat with pink boots.

A photo of Cailee was not available.

Police are looking for 32-year-old T'bren Rice. He is 5'9", weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office considers him armed and dangerous. 

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle involved is a teal 2010 Ford Escape with Ohio plate number DWT4723.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.