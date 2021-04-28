'All systems failed her': Attorney for family of Ma'Khia Bryant calls for federal investigation into her death

The attorney representing the family of Ma'Khia Bryant spoke to reporters for the first time on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of Ma’Khia Bryant spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, calling for a federal investigation into the fatal shooting of the 16-year-old girl.

Michelle Martin of The Martin Law Firm in Columbus said they will “investigate every agency that had a time and an opportunity to prevent Ma’Khia’s death.”

Martin went on to say, “all systems failed her.”

Columbus police officer, Nicholas Reardon, shot and killed Bryant on April 20 while responding to reports of a disturbance. Body camera footage from the scene shows Reardon shooting Bryant when she appeared to attempt to stab a woman.

Ma’Khia’s mother, Paula, spoke alongside Martin on Wednesday. They were joined by Ma’Khia’s father, grandmother, and aunt.

“My baby was an innocent, talented, lovely teenager,” said Paula Bryant. “She had her whole life ahead of her.”

According to Interim Chief Michael Woods, an officer can use deadly force when the person appears to be inflicting harm on another person.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

“BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing,” Steve Irwin, press secretary to Attorney General Dave Yost, said.

"As of now we do not have any further comments regarding the Ma'Khia Bryant case," Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua added.