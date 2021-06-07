7 hurt in Cleveland shooting, several with serious injuries

CLEVELAND — Seven people were injured in a shooting in Cleveland late Sunday evening.
EMS officials said the shooting took place in the area near Woodbridge Avenue and Fulton Road, 3News reports. Of the six people taken to the hospital, four have critical or serious injuries.
EMS confirmed the following people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds:
- 24-year-old woman with critical injuries
- 29-year-old woman with serious injuries
- 47-year-old man with serious injuries
- 61-year-old man with serious injuries
- 23-year-old man stable
- 24-year-old man stable
One additional man was injured, but told officials he would get his own transportation for treatment, 3News reports.
This is a developing story and will be updated.