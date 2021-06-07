7 hurt in Cleveland shooting, several with serious injuries

Seven people were injured in a shooting in Cleveland late Sunday evening.

EMS officials said the shooting took place in the area near Woodbridge Avenue and Fulton Road, 3News reports. Of the six people taken to the hospital, four have critical or serious injuries.

EMS confirmed the following people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds:

24-year-old woman with critical injuries

29-year-old woman with serious injuries

47-year-old man with serious injuries

61-year-old man with serious injuries

23-year-old man stable

24-year-old man stable

One additional man was injured, but told officials he would get his own transportation for treatment, 3News reports.