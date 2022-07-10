6-year-old boy dies after being hurt in Akron funeral procession crash; 2nd child fatality from incident

The 6-year-old boy's name has not been released, but officials say he was a relative of 12-year-old Tymar Allen, who passed away from his injuries Thursday.

AKRON, Ohio — A 6-year-old boy who was critically injured following a crash during a funeral procession in Akron Thursday has died, marking the second child fatality in connection with the incident.

Police confirm the boy passed away Friday night at Akron Children's Hospital. His name has not yet been released, but authorities say he was a relative of 12-year-old Tymar Allen, who was pronounced dead within hours of being hurt in the same incident.

According to officials, both boys were either ejected or partially ejected from the Chrysler 200 they were riding in when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala during the procession on South Arlington Street near 6th Avenue. The driver of their car — said to be the mother of one of the children — was unhurt in the crash, while the driver of the Chevy fled the scene.

"We believe one of the cars may have been operating in some type of reckless fashion," Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said yesterday. "One of the cars may have tried to make a turn when the collision occurred, and the children were impacted by that."

Moments after the wreck, an altercation broke between individuals who were connected to the incident, leading to at least one bullet being fired. More gunshots rang out about a block away, and a 19-year-old man later drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.