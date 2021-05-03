59-year-old Mansfield man killed in single-vehicle crash in Richland County

Mayner's truck hit an embankment and flipped over. He died from his injuries.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 59-year-old man was killed in a crash on Monday on State Route 39 in Richland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on State Route 39 near Mansfield-Lucas Rd in Monroe Township around 3:45 p.m.

According to OSHP, Gregory Mayner was driving a flatbed truck northwest on State Route 39 near Mansfield-Lucas Road when he drove off the side of the road. Mayner’s truck hit an embankment and flipped over.

Mayner was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 39 was briefly closed but has since reopened.