26-year-old man killed in Licking County crash

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A 26-year-old Johnstown man was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 62 Sunday night when troopers say he lost control of the car near Cooper Road in Licking County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Smallwood drove off the north side of the road, rolling the car multiple times. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the car, according to a release.

Smallwood was taken to Mount Carmel East, where he died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.