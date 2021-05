Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say two people are in critical condition and a third person was injured in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the Franklinton area.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting near the 100 block of South Princeton Avenue just south of West Town Street around 9:15 p.m.

According to police, the two people who were critically injured are expected to survive.

