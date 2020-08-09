18-year-old in critical condition following a shooting on S. Wheatland Avenue

Officers were called to the area of South Wheatland Avenue after just before 10 p.m. when ShotSpotter detected gunfire.

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night and left one person in critical condition.

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time.