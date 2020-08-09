18-year-old in critical condition following a shooting on S. Wheatland Avenue

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night and left one person in critical condition.
Officers were called to the area of South Wheatland Avenue after just before 10 p.m. when ShotSpotter detected gunfire.
When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.
Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.