12-year-old boy and his dog killed by wildfire in Oregon

Wyatt Tofte was found dead with his dog. His grandmother, Peggy Mosso, was also presumably killed in the fire.

LYONS, Ore. — A fast-moving fire in Lyons killed a 12-year-old boy and presumably his grandmother.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that searchers found one victim deceased in a car along with the remains of an animal.

Marion County Sheriff Kast said, “I can say personally, and on behalf of all our first responders, our hearts go out to the family. The investigation as to the specifics around this loss of life is ongoing.”

Family told KGW that 12-year-old Wyatt Tofte was found dead with his dog. They said his grandmother, Peggy Mosso, was also killed by the fire. Officials say her body has not been found.

The boy's mother suffered severe burns and is in critical condition.

Wyatt is the great-grandson of Roger Tofte, creator of Enchanted Forest, the family said.

It's unclear how many lives and structures have been lost to fires burning near Santiam. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she expects the wildfires that have devastated the state the past few days will bring a great deal of loss, both in structures and in human lives.