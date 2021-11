McKaylynn Lee was last seen Monday morning before the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in the afternoon she was found safe.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An 11-year-old girl reported missing from Madison Township has been found safe, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Madison Township police said McKaylynn Lee, who also goes by Sal, was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that she had been found safe and thanked the public for their assistance.