1 person injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the west side of Columbus Monday morning.
Columbus police responded to the shooting inside a home near Fairmont Ave and Belvidere Ave.
According to police, one person was shot in the arm and suffered what was described as a “huge laceration” to their head. That person was taken to Grant Medical Center, where their condition has since improved, police said.
Officers have detained two people inside the home for questioning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.