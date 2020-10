The condition of the second victim is unknown, according to the Columbus Division of Police

Columbus Police are investigating the city’s 124th homicide of 2020.

Officers told 10TV they were called out to the 1900 block of E. Dublin Granville Road around 1 a.m. Friday morning for a report of a shooting.

Two people were shot, one of whom died shortly after. The condition for the second victim is not known at this time.