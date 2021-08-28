Salmonella outbreak prompts nationwide recall for tons of meat products

A salmonella outbreak has hit 17 states and put 12 people in the hospital. It may be linked to a brand of uncured Italian meat products.

More than 400 tons of uncured Italian meat products distributed nationwide are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall comes during the investigation of a multistate salmonella outbreak that has put at least 12 people in the hospital.

The recall is for 862,000 pounds of Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Salami and Coppa, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

The product was sold in 24-ounce trays containing two 12-ounce packages. They have best by dates of Aug. 27, 2021 through Feb. 11, 2022 and a UPC code of 073541305316. The establishment number “EST. 7543B” is printed on the packaging next to the best by date.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak in 17 states that includes 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations. People who got sick reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand Uncured Antipasto trays beforehand, but the CDC is investigating if any other products were involved.

The CDC said anyone who has the product listed above should throw it away even if some of it was eaten and nobody got sick. Any prepackaged Italian-style meats in which the brand is unknown should also be thrown out as a precaution, the CDC said.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually form within six hours of swallowing the bacteria and most people recover in 4-7 days without treatment.

Children under age 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that may lead to hospitalization.

States where people have reported getting sick include: