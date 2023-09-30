Ohio minimum wage to increase in 2024

Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $10.10 per hour to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees on Jan. 1, 2024.

OHIO, USA — The minimum wage in Ohio will go up next year.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $10.10 per hour to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees on Jan. 1, 2024.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $5.05 per hour to $5.25 per hour.

The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000 per year.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or less per year, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage remains $7.25 per hour. This amount is tied to the federal minimum wage and requires action by Congress and the President to change it.

The Constitutional Amendment passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 each year based on the rate of inflation.

The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers over a 12-month period. This past year, the index increased by 3.7% over the 12 months from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.