GasBuddy predicts significant price increases in coming weeks

Gas Buddy's weekly update predicts Russia's threat to the Ukraine could enhance the usual price increases associated with the switch to summer fuel mix.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gas prices continue to climb in Columbus and throughout the United States as the world watches Russia's next move at the Ukraine border.

Market analysts are warning that with demand on an upswing ahead of spring travel, a Russian incursion is likely to drive pump prices even higher for U.S. consumers.

In Monday's weekly update from GasBuddy.com, petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said, "With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand."

DeHaan also said the weeks ahead could get "ugly" because of the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices brought on by the seasonal change to summer gasoline mix, scheduled maintenance at refineries and rising travel demand.

There is a ray of good news, though.

"With nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran's crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns," DeHaan said.

In Columbus, gas prices have risen 12.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.34/gallon on Monday. Gas prices in Columbus are 30 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 70.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.