Food truck owners dealing with higher gas prices

Owners are making changes as they pay more for the fuel that keeps the trucks going.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For restaurants on wheels, the high price of gas is forcing owners of food trucks to make some changes.

"Definitely a curveball,” said Jesus Soriano, who owns the La Poblanita food truck with his family.

They’ve faced many curveballs, from the current high gas prices to their truck stolen in December.

Soriano is glad things got better after they found it but they worry now about the high gas prices.

Other food trucks are also dealing with spending more money at the pump. At Zapata’s Street Food, Jacqiline Pintor said they’ve made changes even customers are seeing.

"We're trying to maintain all the quality of our products probably we've had to adjust the prices (of menu items) for now,” she said.

Soriano and Pintor said from start until stop, the trucks are using gas.