Bank of America increases U.S. minimum wage to $21 an hour

The move is part of the company's plan to have the wage set at $25 by 2025.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pay increases are on the way for some United States employees for Bank of America.

The company announced on Wednesday, Oct. 6, that it raised the U.S. minimum hourly wage to $21 as the next step in Bank of America's plan to increase that rate to $25 by 2025.

According to a news release from the company, the company has steadily increased the minimum wage for employees over the years. In 2017, the rate was raised to $15. In 2019, the rate rose to $17 and in 2020, it moved to $20 ahead of the company's schedule.

In May, Bank of America also announced that all of its U.S. vendors are required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank, at or above $15 per hour.

Should the bank reach its 2025 goal, its base hourly pay will have risen by nearly $14, or more than 120%, since 2010, it said.