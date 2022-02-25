Couple betting pennies at $5 a spin wins $112K jackpot from Idaho casino

Brian and his wife were betting pennies around 10 p.m. on Monday when they hit the $112,000 jackpot.

WORLEY, Idaho — A lucky couple walked out from the Coeur d’Alene Casino with a big price.

Brian and his wife were betting pennies at $5 a spin around 10 p.m. on Monday when they hit the $112,000 jackpot.

Brian was playing Aristocrat’s Caribbean Gold Dollar Storm machine along with his wife, when they hit the $112k jackpot. Caribbean Gold features a progressive jackpot with five levels of jackpots and bonuses.

“I couldn’t believe it; it was pure shock. My wife was sitting next to me and she screamed,” Brian, the jackpot winner, said. “I’ve won a few jackpots over the years, but nothing like this. We didn’t sleep that night and kept thinking to ourselves ‘this can’t be real, what are we going to do?’”

The couple lives 50 miles from the Coeur d’Alene Casino, and they have visited it once a week over the last couple of years.

“Winning this big was exciting and fun, and just unbelievable,” Brian said. “We enjoy coming out and love the Red Tail Bar & Grill. We can’t wait to come back to hit a jackpot like this again!”

Coeur d’Alene Casino Director of video gaming, Holly Hawthorne, said they love to see players winning bigger prices. He said five players have won six-figure jackpots in the last year.