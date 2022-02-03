Watch out for interview scams when searching for a new job

Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio offers advice on what to look out for during job interviews to avoid being scammed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you are looking to get a new job, there are plenty of opportunities to start anew during the pandemic. Consumer 10 wants to make sure getting back into the job pool is painless and scam free.

According to the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, with virtual interviews increasing in popularity, it is important to be on the lookout for scammers trying to take advantage of not being in-person.

“Beware of the bogus interview. A lot of times you'll be approached through a text message first,” said Judy Dollison, president of BBB Central Ohio. “They'll set up an interview virtually, then they don't turn their camera on so you don't really see the face of the person. Then they start asking questions about how to put your direct deposit into your bank account or get your Social Security Number, really too early to be really a legitimate question.”

The BBB says employers should also never ask you about paying upfront for training or equipment.

Dollison said a scam the BB is seeing right now involves shipping opportunities.

“What they're doing is setting you up to be a mule, they call it,” Dollison said. “Scammers will buy laptops and cell phones with stolen credit cards, and then they'll ship them to you and you will be asked to ship them frequently overseas. But regardless of where they're shipping to, it makes it harder for authorities to find the real scammers when you are being that intermediary and sending it on their behalf.”