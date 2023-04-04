Walmart plans for 65% of its stores to be serviced by automation in 2027

The retail corporation says the change could make the unit cost averages improve by 20%.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart estimates that around 65% of its stores will be serviced by automation by 2027.

A statement released on Tuesday outlined Walmart's growth strategy and "next generation supply chain." Details were given on leveraging a state-of-the-art integrated supply chain network to deliver a leading omnichannel experience globally.

Walmart claims that by the end of 2026, the plan is for 65% of stores to be serviced by automation and 55% of fulfillment centers to move through automated facilities.

The retail corporation says the change could make the unit cost averages improve by 20%. The corporation also believes that the transition will require less physical labor and have a higher rate of pay for the positions that automated stores would create.

“It all starts with our associates,” Doug McMillon, Walmart president and chief executive officer. “We are a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer. As it relates to being people-led, it’s about purpose, values, culture, opportunity and belonging. We serve our associates by creating opportunities. Opportunities that turn jobs into careers. We help bring dignity to work by enabling them to see how they’re serving others, as part of a team, and helping them achieve their potential. And as we serve them, they serve our customers and members well…they make the difference.”

You can read the entire statement on the Walmart website.