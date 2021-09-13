Voluntary recall issued for Velvet's raspberry fudge cordial ice cream due to undeclared peanut allergen

The ice cream was shipped to stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia starting in Late July with a production date of July 14, 2021.

UTICA, Ohio — Velvet Ice Cream issued a voluntary recall on its 56 oz. cartons of raspberry fudge cordial ice cream because it may contain undeclared peanuts, according to a release.

The impacted product can be identified by UPC 0-7068210049-7 and the code "A2 19521 26-012" printed on the bottom of the carton.

The company says they were notified by a customer and the cause of the issue has been traced to a third-party manufacturer packaging error, according to the release.