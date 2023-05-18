Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles due to cracking causing laceration and burns

MINNEAPOLIS — Target is recalling nearly five million candles that could crack while burning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The government agency issued the alert Thursday for Target's Threshold brand candles.
About 4.9 million of the candles are being recalled because the items could break and pose laceration and burn hazards.
Target has received over 100 reports of the candles cracking during use. The company says six injuries reported included lacerations and severe burns.
The candles have been sold nationwide at Target stores from August 2019 through March 2023 -- generally costing between $3 and $20.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail," according to the CPSC alert.
The recall is specifically for Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents.
Consumers can find the product numbers printed on the bottom of the glass jar.
According to the CPSC, the item numbers include:
- 5.5-ounce Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold - 054-09-1488
- 5.5-ounce Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6393
- 5.5-ounce Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9509
- 5.5-ounce Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9789
- 5.5-ounce Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9837
- 20-ounce Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold - 054-09-0051
- 20-ounce Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold - 054-09-0052
- 20-ounce Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold - 054-09-1217
- 20-ounce Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold - 054-09-3861
- 20-ounce Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold - 054-09-5401
- 20-ounce Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6099
- 20-ounce Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6205
- 20-ounce Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8037
- 20-ounce Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8523
- 20-ounce Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8621
- 20-ounce Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8753
- 20-ounce Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9473
- 20-ounce Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold - 054-09-9926
- 14-ounce 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold - 054-09-0185
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold - 054-09-0458
- 14-ounce 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold - 054-09-0570
- 14-ounce 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold - 054-09-2433
- 14-ounce 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold - 054-09-3560
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6389
- 14-ounce Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold - 054-09-7215
- 14-ounce Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold - 054-09-7216
- 14-ounce Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold - 054-09-7217
- 14-ounce Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold - 054-09-7218
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8292
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8344
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8910
- 14-ounce 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold - 054-09-8964
- 14-ounce 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold - 054-09-9132
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9219
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9441
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9550
- 14-ounce Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9851
