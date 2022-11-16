Starbucks celebrates 25th year of reusable red holiday cups

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The holiday season has officially arrived, and in honor of the change in the season, Starbucks is bringing back its reusable red cup.
Every year, Starbucks releases a new reusable red cup for customers to collect at participating stores in the country. This year's cups are decorated with a white ornament design and a celebratory message for the 25th anniversary of the red cups.
Customers will be able to get a free cup with a qualifying drink order beginning Nov. 17.
According to a release, the cups are made with 50% recycled content as part of the store's goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.
No matter how customers order, they can get the free cup, but the beverage has to be on the qualifying list which can be found here.
Qualifying drinks include:
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Hot Chocolate
- Irish Cream Cold Brew
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
- Toasted White Hot Chocolate
- Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
- White Hot Chocolate
Note: Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve™ are not included in this offer.
Customers that bring their cups back in on their next store trip can get a 10 cent discount on their Starbucks order and rewards members will earn 25 bonus stars.
Learn more about the offer here.