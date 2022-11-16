Starbucks celebrates 25th year of reusable red holiday cups

Customers will be able to get a free cup with a qualifying drink order beginning Nov. 17.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The holiday season has officially arrived, and in honor of the change in the season, Starbucks is bringing back its reusable red cup.

Every year, Starbucks releases a new reusable red cup for customers to collect at participating stores in the country. This year's cups are decorated with a white ornament design and a celebratory message for the 25th anniversary of the red cups.

Customers will be able to get a free cup with a qualifying drink order beginning Nov. 17.

According to a release, the cups are made with 50% recycled content as part of the store's goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

No matter how customers order, they can get the free cup, but the beverage has to be on the qualifying list which can be found here.

Qualifying drinks include:

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Hot Chocolate

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Toasted White Hot Chocolate

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

White Hot Chocolate

Note: Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve™ are not included in this offer.

Customers that bring their cups back in on their next store trip can get a 10 cent discount on their Starbucks order and rewards members will earn 25 bonus stars.