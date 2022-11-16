x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Consumer

Starbucks celebrates 25th year of reusable red holiday cups

Customers will be able to get a free cup with a qualifying drink order beginning Nov. 17.
Credit: Connor Surdi/Starbucks
Coffee Quality Technician Kekoa Farleigh roasting coffee beans in the back room of the cupping room at the Starbucks Support Center in Seattle, WA.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The holiday season has officially arrived, and in honor of the change in the season, Starbucks is bringing back its reusable red cup.

Every year, Starbucks releases a new reusable red cup for customers to collect at participating stores in the country. This year's cups are decorated with a white ornament design and a celebratory message for the 25th anniversary of the red cups.

Customers will be able to get a free cup with a qualifying drink order beginning Nov. 17.

According to a release, the cups are made with 50% recycled content as part of the store's goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

No matter how customers order, they can get the free cup, but the beverage has to be on the qualifying list which can be found here

Credit: Starbucks

Qualifying drinks include:

  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Irish Cream Cold Brew
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
  • Toasted White Hot Chocolate
  • Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
  • White Hot Chocolate

Note: Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve™ are not included in this offer.

Customers that bring their cups back in on their next store trip can get a 10 cent discount on their Starbucks order and rewards members will earn 25 bonus stars.

Learn more about the offer here.

RELATED: 5th annual WinterFest coming back to Columbus' Bicentennial Park

RELATED: Here's when you can catch Rudolph, Frosty and other holiday specials this year on 10TV

More Videos

In Other News

Digital deals and coupons: Get Thanksgiving family meal for under $50

Before You Leave, Check This Out