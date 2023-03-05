x
BBB says these are the top scams to watch out for

Thursday at 6 p.m. on 10TV News, a Columbus woman who has been targeted three times while searching for a job online shares her story and how she protected herself.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Watch what you click and do your research. That’s the warning consumers are getting from the Better Business Bureau which said in a report that the riskiest scams reside online.

Consumer data reported to BBB Scam Tracker says 39.1% of all scams in 2022 fell under online purchase scams.

Online scams can run the gamut.  Consumers who reported being targeted were online for social media (25%), online shopping (24%), email (14%), search engines (10%) and job searching (7%).

Amazon, Geek Squad, Publishers Clearing House, the U.S. Postal Service and Norton were the five most impersonated companies, according to the BBB.

Employment scams nationally ranked at No. 2 in 2022, after being at No. 3 in 2021. In 2019, employment scams were the top category nationwide.

Cryptocurrency scams were No. 2 during the pandemic but dropped to No. 3 last year.

Here are the top scams by dollars lost in central Ohio: 

Type (Cases Reporting) 2022 and 2021

  • Cryptocurrency (10) $225,173 was reportedly lost in 2022 as compared to $33,540 in 2021
  • Online Purchase (128) $34,360 in 2022, $43,311 in 2021
  • Bank/Credit Imposter (14) $20,000 in 2022
  • Employment (59) $19,033 was lost last year as compared to the previous year's $6,325
  • Advance Fee Loan (26) $17, 845 in 2022, $4,000 in 2021
  • Romance (13) $17,500 in 2022
  • Government Grant (30) $3,850 in 2022, $18,650 in 2021
  • Sweepstakes/Lottery (83) $3,465 in 2022, $12,434 in 2021
  • Other (4) $2,200 in 2022
  • Counterfeit Product (11) $1,986 in 2022, $7,475 in 2021

Thursday at 6 p.m. on 10TV Newswe meet a Columbus woman who has been targeted three times while searching for a job online. She came close to falling victim, but was able to identify she was being taken advantage of. 10TV’s Clay Gordon shares her story and what to watch for. 

