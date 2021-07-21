Ohio BMV warns consumers of scam asking to renew driver's license, identification card

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is warning consumers of a scam regarding their driver's licenses and identification cards.
According to the BMV, people are receiving postcards that advise that their license has expired and needs renewed through a non-official website that needs their date of birth and social security number.
The BMV said these postcards have grammatical errors and are not issued by the agency.
Anyone needing services at the Ohio BMV can contact them at 844-644-6268 or visit their official website.