Ohio BMV warns consumers of scam asking to renew driver's license, identification card

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is warning consumers of a scam regarding their driver's licenses and identification cards.

According to the BMV, people are receiving postcards that advise that their license has expired and needs renewed through a non-official website that needs their date of birth and social security number.

The BMV said these postcards have grammatical errors and are not issued by the agency.

⬇️ These are not BMV-issued postcards. FRAUDULENT postcards are being sent to residents advising of expired driver license or ID cards & process to correct these cards. There are grammatical errors & features a non-official BMV website. The BMV website is https://t.co/17WMly0Ch8. pic.twitter.com/GzjCN7RtB4 — OHBureauMotorVehicle (@Ohio_BMV) July 21, 2021