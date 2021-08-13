New Taco Bell concept with 4 drive-thru lanes set to open in 2022

If you’ve ever been irritated after ordering food on an app then getting stuck in the drive-thru, Taco Bell has your back.
It’s called “Taco Bell Defy” and it has four drive-thru lanes.
Three of them are specifically for people who have already ordered and paid for their food and delivery drivers.
Customers then receive their food from a lift system after it’s prepared by workers above for a contactless experience.
The design was conceptualized by Border Foods, which owns more than 200 Taco Bell restaurants.
The concept is slated to launch at a new location in suburban Minneapolis next summer.