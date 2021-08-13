New Taco Bell concept with 4 drive-thru lanes set to open in 2022

The design was conceptualized by Border Foods, which owns more than 200 Taco Bell restaurants.

If you’ve ever been irritated after ordering food on an app then getting stuck in the drive-thru, Taco Bell has your back.

It’s called “Taco Bell Defy” and it has four drive-thru lanes.

Three of them are specifically for people who have already ordered and paid for their food and delivery drivers.

Customers then receive their food from a lift system after it’s prepared by workers above for a contactless experience.

