More are turning to online shopping over in-person Black Friday deals this year

Businesses are ready for Black Friday shopping, but are shoppers going to make it out?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The day after Thanksgiving is meant for Christmas shopping.

Remember staying up all night on Thursday, to get to the store just in time for the doorbusters?

For many people in Columbus, that’s a thing of the past.

10TV spoke with several people about their plans for shopping this holiday season.

We’re told, instead of Black Friday shopping, many are staying inside and shopping online.

"We do the easier route you can shop online, find good deals, and comparisons, shop pretty easily and get things shipped to your home,” said Joseph Scordino.

He said shopping online has become the norm for his family, especially after the pandemic.

Jenny Coss said, “The lines were so long that I just usually went back home.”

She and Judy Bosen told 10TV that shopping days like Cyber Monday are what they’re looking forward to, instead of Black Friday.

"You can't find the size you want, stores aren't carrying it, or the color you want,” said Bosen.

Some people said they can find some of the same deals, maybe even better ones, online.