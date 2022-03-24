New car sales still being impacted by microchip shortage

Major vehicle manufactures are delivering vehicles, but it is taking to move unfinished vehicles off the lot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Columbus area automotive group is seeing the most vehicles on its lots now than in the past year and a half due to the semiconductor shortage.

“A Ford F-150 has over 1,700, so it's not like the cars and trucks need one or two microchips, it's a bunch of them,” said Rick Ricart the president of Ricart Automotive. “We're patiently waiting as they're getting these production problems fixed.”

Ricart says if you are in the market for a new car, factor in a wait time. The only deals right now are if vehicles are preordered online and with about one- or two-month delivery window.

“There are vehicles available. In fact, we have probably the largest supply of Ford's on our lot… Some of our other brands like Hyundai and Kia, you actually won't see a car on our lot, because a lot of them are pre-ordered,” Ricart said.

There are certain Ford models that are being delivered to dealers and but can’t leave the lot.

“There's also the case of some vehicles where there just aren't you can't sell it at all, whatever the chip situation is, they'll send it to us, we have to hold it. We're not allowed to sell it. Because it's on the lot with the VIN, we can actually take a deposit and put someone's name on it. But we can't let them take delivery until the till the chips are available,” Ricart said.

Ricart says he forecasts semiconductor troubles to impact new vehicles through Spring of 2023.

The microchip shortage is driving up demand for used vehicles.

Used car prices are up 35% nationally as the microchip shortage continues, paired with higher gas prices is leading to a need for smaller cars and hybrid/electric, according to iSeeCars' newest study.