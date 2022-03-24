Lockbourne Amazon facility unlocks 5-hour deliveries

Items filled at this facility can arrive in a matter of hours. You'll see the delivery option at checkout: items like toothpaste, shampoo, and toilet paper.



“I like to describe our inventory as high want and high need here at Lockbourne,” said Harvey.



Cassandra Griffin works alongside robots that line up with the items people just bought online. She said as a working mom, the quick delivery is a game-changer for her kids.



“When they let you know so late in the day they need something for school it comes in real handy. When they let you know at 10:00 at night at least I can get something delivered first thing in the morning,” she said.



The first of its kind facility in central Ohio has been up and running since the beginning of the year, but now starting this week they're able to reach more customers.



“It's typically a 45-mile radius from the city center out in all directions,” Harvey explained.



“When I first came in here I was in awe,” said Keyshawn Mac, an Amazon associate. “I had no idea, robots were generating routes and stuff for us.”



And yes, for delivery drivers -- robots help with that part too -- mapping the safest and fastest route based on where their deliveries need to go.



“I never would have thought it would be anything like this but it's something different and exciting,” said Griffin.



Right now there are about 100 full-time and part-time employees here at this new Amazon facility. They have the ability to hire hundreds more.