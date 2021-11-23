Keep your home title safe with new e-alert system in Franklin County

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano announced a new tool for property owners to track home title theft and property valuation changes.

Properties at greatest risk are vacant lots, secondary residences, and homes of people who are deceased, according to the auditor’s office.

Auditor Michael Stinziano recommends every property owner in Franklin County sign-up for automatic monitoring. It will send updates of title name changes and even property values adjustments.

“Of the 60,000 properties in a year the auditor's office transfers, it's about 30 that way [will] be flagged that either caught the officer's attention or were contacted by the property owner,” said Stinziano. “There isn't really a one-size-fits-all that's being targeted. So we just really encourage diligency by property owners.”

Stinziano says this initiative is in response to hearing concerns from people in the county over title theft.