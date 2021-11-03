Giant Eagle closing all stores, GetGo locations on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle will be closing all locations and its transportation and retail support centers this year on Thursday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.
The closure includes all Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations.
The company said the closure will give team members the opportunity to enjoy the holiday with their families.
“Our Team Members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel and medicines. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “Our decision to close on Thanksgiving will allow all of our Team Members time to rest, recharge and enjoy the holiday with their families.”
Giant Eagle is encouraging shoppers to plan for their holiday fuel and grocery needs in advance.
All locations will resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 26.