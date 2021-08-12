Giant Eagle becomes first grocery chain to accept PayPal, Venmo

The company announced starting Thursday, they will now accept Venmo and PayPal as forms of payment at their 474 stores nationwide.

Shoppers now have two new ways to pay for their groceries at Giant Eagle and GetGo stores.

The company announced starting Thursday, they will now accept Venmo and PayPal as forms of payment at their 474 stores nationwide.

Giant Eagle partnered with the two companies to become the first grocery chain to accept mobile payment services.

Customers can open either their PayPal or Venmo app, tap the "scan" button and select the "show to pay" option.

PayPal users can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance or PayPal Credit.