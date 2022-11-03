x
Giant Eagle stores to close Thanksgiving Day

Other stores that are closing this holiday include Walmart, Target, Kohl's and Best Buy.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle and Market District stores announced Thursday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The supermarkets said that select Giant Eagles may be open on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, but most will be closed for the holiday. You can check your store's hours on the website

“After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year,” said Giant Eagle Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dan Donovan.

All stores will operate on normal business hours the day before and will reopen its usual time on Nov. 25. According to a release, in-store pharmacies will also be closed for the holiday.

GetGo convenience stores that are near the supermarket locations will also be closed alongside the store. Standalone GetGo locations will remain open on Thanksgiving, according to the store's public relations manager.

Other supermarkets that are closing this holiday include Walmart and Target.

