How to fend off porch pirates as consumers flock to Amazon for Prime Day

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When you think of porch pirates you probably think they will come out during Christmas time or the weeks leading up to the holiday season.

But many local agencies like the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are reminding residents to keep an eye on their packages year round.

If you know you're not going to be home for a long period of time, having your items sent to a friend's house or even a delivery locker is a good idea.

Amazon has that option when you click on "find a pickup location near me" when checking out. Other retailers also have the option for you to deliver things to their actual store. You can also request a signature from your delivery driver, so it's not left unattended on your porch.

Sgt. Michael Scalley with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said they typically see more porch pirate reports around the holidays but are anticipating a spike could happen with all the deals being offered. He’s encouraging those with security cameras to use them wisely.

“If you do have surveillance cameras pointing them in the right direction is key! So having your driveway covered, maybe the front of your garage door, especially your porch and anything like a ring doorbell camera or a floodlight camera something along those lines” said Sgt. Scalley.

Additionally, Sgt. Scalley said porch pirates are typically stealing packages during the day when it's light out.

“The people who come up and take these packages, they’re doing it in broad daylight! They’ll follow the truck around, they’ll wait for it to leave, and then they’ll come right up and take it!” said Sgt. Scalley.