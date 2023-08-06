How to maximize saving money on groceries during the summer

Kroger and Giant Eagle offer prices cuts and locks for consumers to lower grocery bill. Consumer 10 looks at how to maximize the savings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Food prices remain high and consumers are noticing. Major grocery retailers are offering steep discounts if you know where to look.

You can now put eggs back on your shopping list. A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week says whole sale prices dropped between $.99 cents and a $1.39. The Consumer Price Index will give a better look at food prices on Tuesday morning.

Consumer 10 asked Kroger and Giant Eagle the best ways to maximize savings when heading to the store.

Giant Eagle is offering price locks on 800 items and it is not only items to bring to the next cookout.

“It's not isolated to one specific department or product type, you're going to be able to find things in the fresh produce department proteins in the meat and seafood departments, as well as items throughout the center store,” said Jannah Jablonowski, the public relations manager at Giant Eagle. “There's really a comprehensive group of items that people can save on to meet the needs of their families, really, no matter what those needs are. And we're particularly excited to have included a good deal of summer focused items in this list.”

Look for the red tags on prices through August to take advantage of the price locks.

Amy McCormick is the corporate affairs manager of the Columbus division at Kroger. McCormick suggests making a list beforehand, sticking to it, downloading the app for coupons to save and receive fuel points. But it you forget your list and coupons, here is how you can find the best deals on the fly.