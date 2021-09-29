Columbus barbershop moves to new revenue stream

Remixx Barbershop & Lounge coupled with U-Haul brings in new income a source while serving part of the community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Small businesses have been searching for supplemental income as the pandemic has impacted or limited customer interaction.

A barbershop on Morse Road in Columbus has partnered with do-it-yourself moving company U-Haul to add another revenue stream.

“It is time for entrepreneurs to really dig deep and really be transparent. And really think outside the box on how they can still sustain business,” said Jesse Patterson, owner of Remixx Barbershop & Lounge. “We've been booked, we've sold out every time we get a truck, we can't keep a truck here on premise because of demand right now for U-Haul.”

“With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership,” U-Haul said in a statement. “When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.”

Patterson said the partnership coupling both essential businesses to better serve the community.