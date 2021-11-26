Central Ohio businesses see spark after Black Friday shoppers

Business owners in Columbus were excited to see customers shop during Black Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The day after Thanksgiving is all about one thing: shopping, shopping, and more shopping!

Many Ohioans set out to stores and some even shopped online.

"Black Fridays are always busy this one's no different than other ones that we've had,” said Tom Welsh, the general manager at Micro Center.

His store specializes in anything tech that you may need.

This Black Friday, his store was flooded with customers from the time they opened until they closed.

He said they were impacted by the pandemic but not how you’d think.

"We've been very fortunate throughout the pandemic a lot of traffic in the store a lot of sales going out,” he said.

Welsh said his store was considered an essential business. As the pandemic continued, that meant more people were buying tech gear like computers, webcams, and gaming equipment.

"Our volume is going to be greater than 2019,” he said. “People are looking for a computer that's going to last maybe 3-5 years into the future so they're buying more processing power more memory more storage.”



For a business much smaller like Joe Valenti's Flower Child in Columbus, getting to Black Friday is a blessing.

"We’re excited to see people that we haven't seen in two years,” said Valenti.

Valenti's shop offers unique vintage items. His way of avoiding supply chain issues is finding new items to purchase.

He told us every day he has business after surviving the pandemic.