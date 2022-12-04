Sober bar in downtown Columbus closes its doors

Owners of The Dry Mill posted to Facebook, saying that sales have declined over the past few months, leading to the closure of the business.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An alcohol-free bar in downtown Columbus has closed its doors after less than a year in business.

The owners of the sober bar on South 4th Street held their grand opening earlier this year on April 30 and have been serving alcohol-free drinks to the community leading up until this week's closure.

After opening, co-owner David Payne told 10TV's Ashley Bornancin, "We wanted to give the community a place to enjoy themselves without any triggers of alcohol or be around people who may be under the influence."

Not only was it a great stop for those looking for drinks like N-A Rum & Coke and Bloody Marys, but the dry bar also hosted activity nights like karaoke, to create the same fun bar-like atmospheres for all kinds of people without any alcoholic temptations.

In the farewell post from the owners, they said, "We witnessed people get sober in our building. Our purpose was to help those who are sober or didn’t want to be around alcohol, and give them an environment where they felt safe.

"Meeting each of you and learning your stories is the reason we opened The Dry Mill. Continue to normalize sobriety and give a helping hand to those in need."

