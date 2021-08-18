Old Navy to offer all styles in all sizes with no price difference

Old Navy is also changing all of its stores to keep sizes 0-28 together with size four, 12 and 18 mannequins.

INDIANAPOLIS — Old Navy is hoping to change the way women shop.

It will now offer all women's styles in all sizes – for the same price. The clothing retailer is calling it "BODEQUALITY."

It means a woman who wears a size 30 will pay the same price for her clothes as a woman that wears a size 6.

Old Navy is also changing all of its stores to keep sizes 0-28 together.

Mannequin displays will be in sizes four, 12 and 18.

Online, the brand is merging its Women’s and Women’s Plus collections from the navigation menu to provide one size-integrated shopping destination for sizes 00-30. Shoppers can use a new toggle feature to select their preferred default model display size.