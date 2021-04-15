Ohio restaurants struggle to find workers amid pandemic

In the thick of the pandemic when workers were displaced from their jobs hiring agencies worked to help find them other jobs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the latest jobless claims report from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the number of new claims filed in the state last week was nearly cut in half from the week before.

There were 44,985 initial claims reported the week of March 28, with about 3,700 flagged for potential fraud. There were 23,117 initial claims reported from April 4 to April 10 with about 1,200 flagged.

While this is a sign that more people are getting back to work, all different types of employers are struggling to find workers.

Kristen Hinshaw is the director of Human Resources for Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern which has locations in Ohio, Michigan and Florida.

She said the challenge with getting people to apply has been exacerbated by an unemployment requirement.

“You have to prove that you are searching for a job,” Hinshaw said. “So we're also seeing another challenge that we weren't expecting: people that are applying just to meet that qualification."

She said she will get dozens of applications a day and will schedule interviews. Then, no one shows up.



It's not just a problem for restaurants.

In the thick of the pandemic when a lot of hospitality workers were displaced from their jobs or when restaurants closed, hiring agencies like Employment Solutions in Columbus worked to help find them other jobs.

In most cases those jobs were at warehouses, where those people continue to work now.

“We were taking service industry people and moving them into warehouses because the demand did increase in the warehouses and now the service industries are trying to hire their people back. And it has dried things up even more,” said Charlie Carter of Employment Solutions.

Charlie Carter and his wife, Christy, are leaders at the employment agency.

"We're so desperate for bodies to come in and work," said Christy.

When asked about what specific types of jobs are the most difficult to fill right now, Christy responded with, “all the jobs.”

Charlie added he thinks the reason why is that a lot people don’t realize the job market has come back and, “there are more places trying to hire people than there are people looking for jobs."



At Employment Solutions, the number of people seeking work is down significantly.



“We are down 83% in candidate flow since the beginning of February,” said Christy. “We were seeing a little over a thousand applicants a week and right now this last week we had 156."



So, they've started offering cash rewards for anyone who refers someone looking for work.

“We sent out 5,000 text messages to people that used to work for us yesterday. The text went out that said, ‘are you looking for work? Do you know someone that is looking for work?’ We have cash rewards for people that you send in that we can put to work,” Christy said.

In addition, the Carters are teaming up with another local employment agency, one that works specifically for the hospitality industry.