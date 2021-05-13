Ohio business leaders discuss how they’ll approach the June 2 health order expiration

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On June 2, Governor Mike DeWine said state health orders will be lifted, leaving business leaders to decide what safety rules to keep or not.



According to COSI's President and CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley, their number one priority is the health and safety of guests and their team and they will be working with local, state, and federal health officials to adjust to new safety protocols as appropriate.



“We've actually been talking about this for several weeks," said Bruce Harkey, President & CEO of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.



The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens leadership team is meeting Friday to discuss the next steps.



“There are spaces at the conservatory even though they are outside like the children's garden that are a little bit more congested so we really need to think about those areas,” said Harkey.



Columbus Public Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts says when it comes to your protection at public places and businesses -- it will be something up to the individual.



"It's really a call to action to get everyone who is not vaccinated, vaccinated. If they are susceptible to the virus today with all the public health orders in place, they're going to be even more susceptible on June 2," she said.



Meanwhile, as of a few days ago, masks are no longer required outdoors at the Columbus Zoo.



King's Island released a statement that reads in part, "our team is evaluating the impact on our current protocols, next steps and timing."