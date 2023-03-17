How an central Ohio business utilizes QR codes to connect to customers

Robert Koehler said this fast-growing technology doesn't remove the human touch with each other — it simply makes getting there faster.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With just one tap of your cell phone camera, QR codes give customers instant access to restaurant menus, flight tastings and so much more.

“We launched digital business cards, we launched review devices for businesses, we partnered with liquor companies for tasting menus,” explained Robert Koehler, founder of Ziyah, an information technology company based in Powell, Ohio.

“You tap the flight board and it takes you to a one-on-one interaction with a flight distiller,” he told Wake Up CBUS anchor Angela An.

But Koehler said his fast-growing business isn’t what it was meant to be in February 2020.

“We started as a food app for restaurants."

A month after his company launched, COVID-19 shut down restaurants nationwide.

Like every other business on the planet, Koehler had to quickly pivot in order for his business survive the pandemic.

He realized that Ziyah could create touchless menus using QR codes.

“So we've been able to really just open it up with this technology because we utilize it for nearly every business,” he said.

Ziyah also created computer-chipped oil change stickers that takes your cell phone directly to your mechanic or car dealership for scheduling.

This month, he’s placing placards into 1,000 homes in Westerville that are filled with dozens of QR codes for various businesses for your home.

“Your air ducts need clean, you just scan here and it’ll take you to a vetted air duct cleaner,” said Koehler.

He also said all businesses linked to the QR code placard will be vetted through consumer sites.

“A water pipe burst in your house – just scan the plumbing QR code and it takes you to a reputable plumber,” he added.