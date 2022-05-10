Breaking barriers for people with disabilities in the workplace

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barriers have kept a large portion of people with disabilities out of the workforce. Understanding those factors is why JPMorgan Chase commissioned a new study with the National Disabilities Institute.

It’s an initiative JPMorgan Chase, only during has focused on since 2016 with the Office of Disability Inclusion.

“Initially, we had a focus on employees, so employees with disabilities at JPMorgan Chase and doing what we needed to do to make the workplace inclusive for those employees,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Daly-Torres. “Recently, we have started expanding our scope to focus on the marketplace of people with disabilities. And, also from the beginning, been work on the corporate responsibility side, we have some very, very important relationships with nonprofits that support and give us information about the disability community.”

The study, published in July, highlights that 62.5% of work-age-related people with disabilities are not working.

“When you look at talent, we need to look at the entire spectrum of talent. So we're talking about employees, we need to look at the entire spectrum of talent. And that includes people who may not have historically been included in the way they can be included in the workplace. And that includes our work on the outside as well,” said Daly-Torres.

People with disabilities have leaned toward entrepreneurship. The NDI study shows that 1.8 million business owners in the country have a disability.