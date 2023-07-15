6-year renovation project culminates for Chase as Polaris headquarters reopen

Take a look inside the newly renovated regional headquarters of JPMorgan Chase.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — JPMorgan Chase revealed its newly-renovated regional headquarters in Polaris on Friday, following a six-year redesign project.

The four-story building, located on Polaris Parkway, supports more than 12,000 employees.

Renovations included the installation of 7,700 solar modules on the building's rooftop to 32,000 solar panel carports in the parking lot, as well as plumbing that saves over a gallon of water per minute.

“The significant investments we’ve made at Polaris and our other Ohio facilities reaffirm JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to our employees, customers and the entire community that we are here for the long run," Corinne Berger, Columbus location leader for JPMorgan Chase, said. "Our local real estate portfolio reflects the firm’s high standards for excellence."

While many of the renovations to the 27-year-old, 2 million-square-foot building focused on the building's impact on the environment, others focused on employees' quality of life and work adaptability.



The project included the construction of a food hall, two restaurants, new meeting rooms and spaces for community events, as well as three on-site primary care providers, to provide employees access to same-day or next-day medical care.

More than 300 construction workers from 90 central Ohio businesses contributed to the building's construction.