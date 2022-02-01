Hydrogen power company Hyperion bringing nearly 700 jobs to Columbus

Mayor Andrew Ginther said the motor company will invest nearly $300 million in the site.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A hydrogen-based power company is coming to Columbus and bringing hundreds of jobs with it.

City officials announced the partnership with Hyperion Motors Tuesday, calling it the largest manufacturing project within Columbus city limits in a decade.

Hyperion provides hydrogen fuel cell technology for a variety of different industries. According to the company’s website, its technology “seeks to revolutionize the transportation industry” and was pioneered by NASA for space and ground travel.

By coming to Columbus, the California-based company is expected to generate nearly 700 engineering, design and manufacturing jobs. The new factory will bring an annual payroll of $60 million for their Columbus employees, according to Ginther.