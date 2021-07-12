Higher trucking wages driving CDL holders away from buses

Capital Transportation Academy in Columbus has been teaching people with no experience to get behind the wheel and earn a CDL in about four weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large deficit in commercial drivers is adding to shipping and cargo delays across the country. Companies are offering, in some cases, life-changing sign-on bonuses.

CTA used to partner with Columbus City Schools for bus transportation before turning into a commercial driving school. Richard Crockett tells 10TV why they are seeing more people signing up to drive trucks, than school buses.

“Large companies have to get goods and services wherever they need to be. Whether its manufacturers or grocery stores or retailers they have to get those products to market, so to speak,” said Crockett. “They have to do whatever they need to do. What's happening is there has been a significant increase in wages. Many are driving commercially or choosing to leave school busing and drive commercially.”