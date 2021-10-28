Costco raises its minimum wage to $17 an hour

Costco has roughly 180,000 employees in the United States with 90% of those working hourly.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Costco is raising its hourly wage for store workers for the second time this year.

In February, the company raised hourly wages to $16. This week, Costco said the minimum wage would increase to $17.

Costco has roughly 180,000 employees in the United States with 90% of those working hourly. The company has one of the lowest turnover rates in the retail industry.

The increase puts the chain about $2 an hour above Amazon, Target and other top retailers and $5 more than Walmart.

Several large companies have increased wages recently as they compete for employees.

In recent years, Amazon, Target and others have raised their starting wages to $15 an hour.