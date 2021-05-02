Central Ohio restaurants preparing for big business on Superbowl Sunday

The general manager of Woody's Wing House said they've changed their specials around for the big game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus based restaurant workers and owners are preparing meals ahead of a busy Superbowl Sunday they hope will bring new and old customers in for business.

Restaurants like Woody’s Wing House began taking orders earlier in the week leading into the Superbowl.

“We’ve had this day circled for a while on our calendar as a day we can hopefully get out and get people trying our food and coming back often,” said General Manager Joey Recktenwald.

The Worthington based restaurant typically offers specials for larger parties on Superbowl Sunday, but Recktenwald said this year they’ve changed specials and how they’ll offer items in response to the pandemic.

“It’s going to change from people trying to get catering orders for groups of 10 to 20 people to right now, our specials are focused around smaller groups that would say within state guidelines,” Recktenwald said.

The restaurant also offers carryout and drive-thru options for their customers and launched an online ordering form within the last year.

Recktenwald said he thinks this will keep the business they typically get for Superbowl Sunday coming back for their meals in different ways.

“I am not sure if it will change the amount that we actually sell or just the way we sell it," Recktenwald said.